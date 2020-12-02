DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSPG stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

