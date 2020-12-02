Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 60,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

