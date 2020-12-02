Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 322.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.