Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CG stock opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 9.39%.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

