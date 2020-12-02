INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
