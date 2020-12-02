Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on December 7th (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Lux Health Tech Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS LUXAU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

