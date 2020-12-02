Jupiter Wellness, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JUPW) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 9th

Jupiter Wellness’ (NASDAQ:JUPW) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Jupiter Wellness had issued 933,333 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Jupiter Wellness’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of JUPW stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.