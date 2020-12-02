Lufax Holding Ltd’s (NYSE:LU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 9th

Lufax’s (NYSE:LU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Lufax had issued 175,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $2,362,500,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During Lufax’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.