Vaxcyte, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 9th

Vaxcyte’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Vaxcyte had issued 15,625,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

PCVX stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $11,245,777.30. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,295 shares of company stock worth $28,969,579 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.