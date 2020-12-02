Generation Bio Co.’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 9th

Generation Bio’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. Generation Bio had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $199,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBIO shares. BidaskClub raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of GBIO opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,456,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

