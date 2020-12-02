CONX Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 9th (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

CONX’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 9th. CONX had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CONX’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CONXU stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. CONX has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get CONX alerts:

About CONX

There is no company description available for CONX Corp.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.