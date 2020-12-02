Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 9th (NYSE:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech’s (NYSE:BNR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. Burning Rock Biotech had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $222,750,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

BNR stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25.

Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the period.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

