Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVIR) Quiet Period Will End on December 9th

Atea Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AVIR) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 9th. Atea Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

