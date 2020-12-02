Bull Horn Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 9th

Bull Horn’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Bull Horn had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bull Horn’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BHSEU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Bull Horn has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Bull Horn Company Profile

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

