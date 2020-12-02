KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.46. 12,715,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,124,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Specifically, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

