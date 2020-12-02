TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.35. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million and a P/E ratio of -175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

