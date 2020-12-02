CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $155.40 and last traded at $155.10, with a volume of 1639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.83.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,947,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,342 shares of company stock worth $121,595,001 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.14 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

