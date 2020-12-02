Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rises By 81.9%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.88. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

