Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.2 days.
TSRYF opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.59.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
