Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Temple & Webster Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

TPLWF opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

