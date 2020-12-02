Short Interest in TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Declines By 47.4%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness alerts:

Shares of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.32.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.