Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 200.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

