Short Interest in Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Rises By 185.7%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRCY stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Tri City Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

