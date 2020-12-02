Short Interest in Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Rises By 185.7%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TRCY stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Tri City Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
