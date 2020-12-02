TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TXHG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

TX Holdings, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

