Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 98.3% in November

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TRUMY opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.29. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

