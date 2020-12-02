TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.
Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.
TV Asahi Company Profile
