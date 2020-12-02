TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.

Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

