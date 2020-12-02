Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.