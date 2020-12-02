Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.
About Tsuruha
