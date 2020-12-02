Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.