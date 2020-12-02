True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the October 31st total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

