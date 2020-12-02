Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tsingtao Brewery will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.