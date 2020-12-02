Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TWODY stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TWODY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

