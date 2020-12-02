TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of TDK stock opened at $141.73 on Wednesday. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.