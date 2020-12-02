3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($14.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group Plc (III.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($193.23).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £145.35 ($189.90).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,112.50 ($14.53) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,057.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

About 3i Group Plc (III.L)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.