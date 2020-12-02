Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Purchases 86 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson acquired 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($196.63).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 180.20 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

