Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider John Rogers Purchases 65 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,366 ($17.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.33. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,219.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) alerts:

TPK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.