Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 211 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 221 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £2,645.73 ($3,456.66).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 751.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 665.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 825 ($10.78).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9998059 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

