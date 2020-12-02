Insider Selling: Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Insider Sells 15,756 Shares of Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).
Shares of OXB opened at GBX 864 ($11.29) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 356.73 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 899 ($11.75). The company has a market cap of $677.57 million and a P/E ratio of -52.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 830.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 812.31.
About Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L)
