Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Purchases 904 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

