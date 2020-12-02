Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) (LON:RECI) Insider Bob Cowdell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) (LON:RECI) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($17,768.49).

LON:RECI opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $283.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.92.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.