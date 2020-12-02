Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Septima Maguire Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Septima Maguire bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27).

LON:BMK opened at GBX 57.25 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.73. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, and Advanced Animal Nutrition segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostic services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccine components.

