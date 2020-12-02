Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Septima Maguire Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Septima Maguire bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27).
LON:BMK opened at GBX 57.25 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.73. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.
Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) Company Profile
