Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Insider John Michael Croft Buys 19,000 Shares

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) insider John Michael Croft purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,180 ($5,461.20).

Shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. Adamas Finance Asia Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91.

Get Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) alerts:

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Company Profile

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.