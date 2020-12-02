Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Insider John Michael Croft Buys 19,000 Shares

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) insider John Michael Croft purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,180 ($5,461.20).
Shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. Adamas Finance Asia Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91.
Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.