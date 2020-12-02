Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Insider Belinda Richards Buys 1,557 Shares of Stock

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) insider Belinda Richards acquired 1,557 shares of Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, with a total value of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

Shares of LON MNKS opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 48.38. Monks Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

About Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

