salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $234.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $234.00 price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.17.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $219.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

