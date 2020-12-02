Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Peter George Acquires 46,000 Shares

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Peter George purchased 46,000 shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61).
Shares of BMK stock opened at GBX 57.25 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.
About Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L)
