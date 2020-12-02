Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Peter George Acquires 46,000 Shares

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Peter George purchased 46,000 shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61).

Shares of BMK stock opened at GBX 57.25 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

About Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, and Advanced Animal Nutrition segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostic services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccine components.

