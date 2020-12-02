NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Insider Rupert O. Dorey Purchases 70,000 Shares

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) insider Rupert O. Dorey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

NBMI stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.42. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

