Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.00 ($62.35).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €57.54 ($67.69) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €58.17 ($68.44). The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,984.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

