Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.00 ($62.35).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €57.54 ($67.69) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €58.17 ($68.44). The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,984.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

