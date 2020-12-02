FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) Insider Craig Muncaster Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) insider Craig Muncaster sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £21,385 ($27,939.64).

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 336.90 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $332.70 million and a PE ratio of 29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.30. FW Thorpe Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 363.32 ($4.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L)’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L)’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

