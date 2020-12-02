IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Insider Sells £217,536 in Stock

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) insider John S. Charlton sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07), for a total value of £217,536 ($284,212.18).

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 470.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.25. The company has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and a PE ratio of 40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. IG Design Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 798 ($10.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

