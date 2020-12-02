UBS Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $325.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $325.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average is $219.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,548,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,367,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.