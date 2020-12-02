The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Insider Richard N. L. Huntingford Purchases 10,000 Shares

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) insider Richard N. L. Huntingford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.58. The Unite Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 944.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 916.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

